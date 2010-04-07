Derivative Thinking

The most important thing Obama can do to clean up the financial mess.

It would be hard to find a taxpayer who doesn’t know that AIG benefited from tens of billions in government aid during the recent financial crisis. It would probably be just as hard to find a taxpayer who could tell you what a derivative is. Yet anyone still stewing about the former should be up in arms about the latter. While the failure to regulate derivatives was at the heart of the AIG meltdown, the big Wall Street firms that create and trade these instruments are spending millions to make sure they stay unregulated in many cases. And they just might succeed.

To review: Derivatives are essentially a bet on the price of another asset, like a stock or a bond. Beginning in the early 2000s, the financial wizards at AIG used a certain type of derivative known as a credit default swap (CDS) to place big bets on securities backed by mortgages. The bets paid off handsomely as long as real-estate prices rose. But, as the real-estate market began to wobble, the securities started plummeting in value. That left AIG on the hook for billions in losses and brought the company to the brink of bankruptcy.

It would be hard to find a taxpayer who doesn’t know that AIG benefited from tens of billions in government aid during the recent financial crisis. It would probably be just as hard to find a taxpayer who could tell you what a derivative is. Yet anyone still stewing about the former should be up in arms about the latter. While the failure to regulate derivatives was at the heart of the AIG meltdown, the big Wall Street firms that create and trade these instruments are spending millions to make sure they stay unregulated in many cases. And they just might succeed.

To review: Derivatives are essentially a bet on the price of another asset, like a stock or a bond. Beginning in the early 2000s, the financial wizards at AIG used a certain type of derivative known as a credit default swap (CDS) to place big bets on securities backed by mortgages. The bets paid off handsomely as long as real-estate prices rose. But, as the real-estate market began to wobble, the securities started plummeting in value. That left AIG on the hook for billions in losses and brought the company to the brink of bankruptcy.