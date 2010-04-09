Political defeat and the Republican mind.

One day, just over a decade ago, The New Republic was hosting a pleasant off-the-record discussion with a very high-ranking Republican member of Congress who was expressing his belief in the public’s ability to assess its own self-interest. A colleague asked a clever question: If the public is so good at gauging its self-interest, and its interests were furthered by the Republican Party, then why did it elect Bill Clinton in the last presidential election?

The congressman disputed the premise that Bill Clinton legitimately outpolled his Republican opponent in 1996, and he began prattling off strange data points about ballot stuffing and other illegal tricks. Wait, another colleague replied, are you saying that Bill Clinton stole the 1996 election? His answer was “yes.” (To give you a sense of the scale of this imagined electoral theft, Clinton won that election by nine percentage points, if you believe the official totals, which our interlocutor obviously did not.)

The most recent spasm of right-wing rage in the wake of the passage of the Affordable Care Act has set off a wave of condemnation. The trouble is that this condemnation has failed to properly define the particular mania on display. Democrats, in this case echoed by news reporters, have scolded Republicans for egging on unruly Tea Party protestors on the day of the health care vote, for a general breach of decorum, and for provoking physical threats against lawmakers.

The pastiche of complaints seems vague and unsatisfactory. It sweeps up legitimate behavior with illegitimate—what exactly is wrong with encouraging nonviolent protests?—and makes too much out of what, for now, amounts to empty threats from a handful of scattered loons. There is, however, something genuinely disturbing at work in the latest conservative tantrum. If the Democrats have failed to define the phenomenon properly, let me take a shot: Large swaths of the Republican Party simply refuse to accept the legitimacy of losing political outcomes.