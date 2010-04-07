Chapter for Removing Foolish Speech from the Mouth

Tuning in again to the long elaborate

talk of the dead, ear held to a glass held

to what’s left of the world, I let them

lullaby me back to where it all got under-

way: sick day centered on a little bed,

papered walls my sphere, birdsong’s

infinite punctures in air like tickertape

from the branches’ fine interweaving.

I don’t think to worry here whether half-

truths and music serve to reveal truth

or else only confuse it as stiff breezes

prove emphatic with their first purple

hyacinth and diesel. To what extent

stating a truth implies an endorsement

or when to embrace mere statement

means calling it true. I name the bees

sun’s diplomats to an embassy of flowers

whether neighbors want me to or not.

Latest clouds in apricot coach my lips

through wordless chants against a purr

fuming from the nearby textile factory.

I’m not moving a muscle. Any exercise

to the tune of work will have to wait

for habit’s stratocumulus to overcast this

puny light and need to stuff my mouth

with bargain cottons. When I’m done

I will be done, and the dead will come

riding their bone boomerang to return

me to that vertical life: tentative at first,

then all at once, as one might remove

red bandages at night, hands dutifully

maneuvering me forward as they take

me to task for having squandered so much

time on that sinkhole reverie I might

have invested in real estate or futures.