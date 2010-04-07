White Hot Bosporus

It’s not hard to understand why Obama wants to tread carefully with the Turks. The United States relies on a major airbase in the country and transports supplies to and from Iraq across Turkey’s southern border. Nearly as important is the vital diplomatic help the Turks provide the United States in their neighborhood. Turkey has herded Iraq’s scattered political actors toward peaceful cooperation. Ankara was the middleman for months of peace talks between Israel and Syria, which were abruptly derailed by the 2008 Gaza offensive, but which could resume again soon. The Turks have also pledged $200 million to rebuild Afghanistan, and they have been hosting trust-building talks between Afghan leaders and their frenemies in Pakistan’s government. Such a flurry of activity explains why Philip Gordon, the assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, recently joked that, whenever he travels on official business, he is told that the Turkish foreign minister “was just here.”

But Congress marches to its own beat. And a powerful Armenian-American lobby in certain key districts and states, like California, has managed to keep alive genocide resolutions in the House and Senate. Despite the stated opposition of the Obama team—including Clinton, who, as a senator, co-sponsored the same resolution but has recently traded her appeals to historical justice for talk of strategic partnerships—the resolution may have enough support, including from Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid, to pass both chambers of Congress. Resolution supporters also don’t have to contend with the opposition of Jewish-American groups, which, in past years, have lobbied against the measure on behalf of Israel’s ally, Turkey. Those groups have grown quiet ever since Turkey’s fierce condemnation of Israel’s Gaza offensive.

All this has the Turks in a fury. Not only did Erdogan recall his ambassador and threaten to cancel his trip to an international nuclear summit Obama is holding this month, he also chillingly suggested he might consider deporting 100,000 Armenian residents living in Turkey. One former diplomat to Ankara told me he’d never seen the Turks so angry with Washington. Unfortunately for Obama, he happens to need a big favor from the Turks right now.

A sanctions regime that might actually stop Iran’s march to a nuclear weapon will require help from many reluctant nations, most notably China and Russia. But Turkey would be an enormously useful ally, both with its Security Council vote and with the political cover that the condemnation of a country with a majority Muslim population could provide.

Turkish officials admit that they are troubled by Iran’s nuclear program—they fear regional instability and heightened influence for their ancient Persian rival. Yet they have also shown little interest in doing much about it. Turkey abstained from a November 2009 International Atomic Energy Agency vote that censured Iran for its uranium enrichment program, and Turkish officials openly doubt that sanctions will have much effect on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions—that is, beyond cramping Turkey’s own economy the way 1990s sanctions on Iraq did. (Erdogan has gone even further, exasperating Obama officials with his recent suggestions that Iran may be interested only in a peaceful nuclear program.)

Into this mix comes the genocide debate, which has poisoned the U.S.-Turkish dialogue about Iran. When I met with the foreign ministry’s Yenel, I asked whether it was true, as I had been told during my visit, that some Turkish leaders believed the Obama administration didn’t fight harder against the Foreign Affairs Committee’s genocide vote because the resolution might offer useful leverage over Turkey’s position on Iran. Obama officials deny this: “We have no interest in using these votes as leverage or messages or anything else to Turkey,” Gordon said in a recent speech at the Brookings Institution. But the question prompted a knowing smile from Yenel. “It came to our mind,” he said.

The suspicion cuts both ways, of course. To the United States, it seems that Turkey may be playing hard to get on Iran until the genocide issue is put to rest. Obama is due to issue a traditional presidential statement on April 24, the day Armenians commemorate their disaster, although few observers expect him to invoke the G-word. In late March, meanwhile, Hillary Clinton personally assured Turkey’s foreign minister that Obama remains opposed to the congressional resolution, a pledge that has led to the Turkish ambassador’s return and word that Erdogan will now visit Washington this month after all.

The grim truth for Obama may be that, far from playing games, Turkey is quite sincere on both fronts. Turkish pride remains an extremely fragile thing: Those laws prohibiting insults against Turkishness, after all, are not for show. It’s easy to understand, meanwhile, why Turkey would prefer to tread lightly around Iran. Given the growing indications that the West lacks the power to block Tehran’s path to the bomb, Turkey has little incentive to join a losing effort that may only antagonize a neighbor that may soon wield nuclear weapons.

The story of Obama’s troubles with Turkey may also be a story of America’s weakened position abroad in the post-Bush years. Like other growing regional powers, such as Brazil and India, the Turks are stretching their legs in a world where American influence is at a low ebb. Defying Washington makes leaders look powerful at home while bringing few real costs. If he were alive, Ataturk, whose great historical achievement was to orient Turkey toward the West, might lament that his nation isn’t in closer sync with that hemisphere. But he would have to admire Turkey’s ability to make an American president treat it so gingerly.

Michael Crowley is a senior editor of The New Republic.