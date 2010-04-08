Quote Of The Day

From the Sarah Palin-Michelle Bachmann rally yesterday:

Betty Soban, an admiring constituent of Bachmann's, said: "My family left Germany because of Hitler and socialized medicine. I see it happening here." Important to her, she said, are "freedom of ownership. Freedom of our guns. Freedom of having babies."

Really? That's why they left Nazi Germany? The canceling of elections, the militarism, the rounding up of political opponents -- they could accept all that, but they fled because of universal health care?