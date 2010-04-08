Kauffmann: Films Worth Seeing

Harlan. A German documentary that interviews the descendants of Veit Harlan who in Nazi times directed Jew Suss, one of the most viciously anti-Semitic of the era’s films. Harlan’s sons and niece and grandchildren explore interestingly how they have dealt with this burden in their lives. (03/13/2010)

Lourdes. A respectful yet clear-eyed look at the Catholic church’s world-famous shrine, which is a considerable and complex institution. A young paraplegic woman goes there, and we follow her fascinating experiences. (03/13/2010)

Mid-August Lunch. Ferragosto, August 15th, is a big Italian holiday A middle-aged man finds himself the host for four women of about ninety on Ferragosto and makes the convivial best of it. A charmer. (03/17/2010)