Do Republicans Love Killing Muslims?

M.J. Rosenberg, speaking at the New America Foundation, says that conservatives only like Israel because the Israeli Army kills Muslims:

They are anti-Muslim. They do not like Muslims. They are on the side of Israel because Israel is — they don’t like Jews that much to start out with, either — but compared to Muslims, they like Jews fine. They’re infatuated with the Israeli army. Why? Because the Israeli army kills Muslims. I mean, this is what it’s all about...

Of course! This explains the massive grassroots conservative enthusiasm for Russia -- on Fox News and talk radio, Putin is an icon for his role in Chechnya. This would also explain the previous wave of conservative enthusiasm for Serbia during the 1990s.

Oh, wait -- those things never happened, did they? So maybe it's just a little more complicated than that.