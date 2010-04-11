Finishing 'The Treatment'

This lack of adequate information is not always, or even usually, for lack of effort or commitment. Having spoken with and watched quite a few key players in this debate up-close for the last 16 months, I can tell you that they worked ridiculously long hours, at no small costs to their physical and emotional well-being. (One Hill staffer told a story of getting dressed one morning, bleary-eyed, a muffin in one hand and an earring in the other. She meant to eat the muffin but ate the earring instead.) No, the reason that people in this debate operated with imperfect information was that they were human beings and, thus, imperfect. Hopefully blogs like this one helped rectify that situation, at least a little bit.

To be clear, those of us covering the health care debate over the last year haven’t been perfect, either. Far from it. The new media can certainly react more quickly than the old media did. But speed is not always a virtue. Rushing to be first can mean rushing bad information into publication—particularly if, say, the information is based on one source that doesn't know as much as he or she thinks. And for all of the policy expertise some of us brought to the discussion, most of us—and I’d certainly put myself at the top of the list—were and still are relative novices at covering the political process itself.

That’s one reason I’ve gained so much admiration for colleagues like Julie Rovner, of National Public Radio, or Karen Tumulty, formerly of Time and now the Washington Post, whose sophistication spanned both policy and politics. It’s no accident, I think, that both came from “establishment” media, even though they were at ease blogging, and that both had years of experience as reporters. At a time when the financial support for their kind of journalism is increasingly hard to find, I wonder whether future policy debates will benefit from such broad expertise.

Another problem for the new media is that, as time goes on, we’ll fall into the same bad habits that plagued the old media. Groupthink? Biased reporting? Source capture? Rest assured, we’re as prone to that as the generation we are replacing. At various points, critics on the right and the left felt the reporting and analysis in this blog—and others like it—was incomplete, one-sided, or otherwise flawed. And I wondered constantly whether they had a point.

I remember, in particular, one moment of self-doubt when Marcy Wheeler, a (very) smart blogger from FireDogLake, took me to task over my analysis of how the Senate health care bill would affect middle-class Americans. Having spent so much time defending the health care reform bills moving through Congress, had I become ignorant—or at least overly dismissive—of their flaws?

After a long back-and-forth on that particular controversy, I decided I had been right. (I think Marcy concluded the same about her position--which means that readers, and historians of the future, will have to render their own judgments.) And I suppose that’s ultimately one of the best features of online journalism. It is more of an ongoing, evolving conversation—one in which it is easier to hash out and refine arguments. Those of us covering politics and policy today can make as many mistakes as our predecessors did. But perhaps we have more opportunities to become aware of those flaws and to correct them.

If that sounds like coverage is becoming more of a collaborative process than a competitive one, that’s because for me it has frequently seemed that way. My relationship with Ezra Klein is a case in point. If you read this blog, then you probably read Ezra’s, as well. (If not, you really should!) We cover the same beat and, as best as I can tell, talk to many of the same sources. We should be rivals, I suppose, but I’m proud to call him a friend. He’s taught me an enormous amount—as my frequent links have hopefully made clear—and he's made this entire debate far richer than it would otherwise have been.

Speaking of collaboration, this would be a good moment to thank a few people who helped with this blog. Covering health care policy is difficult, even for somebody like me who’s been writing about it for what seems like forever. I can’t tell you the number of times I came across a policy or politics question, read through the available material, and said to myself: “Huh?” To help me sort through those situations, I frequently relied on other writers, like Austin Frakt or Jeffrey Young. I also built a small committee of experts to whom I could turn for a quick reality check.

Some of them made appearances on this blog as guest contributors. But one person remained mostly anonymous. It's Larry Levitt, a vice president of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation and the single most knowledgeable person on health care policy I've encountered. He is intellectually honest to a fault—even when it’s politically inconvenient—and he has the patience of a saint. Also, to my very good fortune, he’s been based in Rome for the last year, making him awake and available by e-mail at precisely the late hours when I tend to write. Although I quoted Larry rarely, I turned to him constantly—and owe him a huge debt.

(By the way, among the Kaiser Foundation's many other contributions to this debate was the establishment of Kaiser Health News, the independent news service for which I've been writing a column that also appears at tnr.com. I'm hardly objective about this, but I imagine their influence will only grow as the debate moves to implementation--and their expertise becomes even more valuable.)

I’m also grateful to the writers who shared this space with me. Anthony Wright provided the perspective of somebody who deals with health care policy on the front lines. Suzy Khimm was a ridiculously dogged journalist who, among other things, had the good sense to tell me--on more than one occasion--that reporting had proven my hunches wrong. Trust me when I tell you she'll be breaking big stories for a long time to come. And I’m not sure I can sufficiently thank, or recognize, the contributions Harold Pollack made to this project. Instead, I’ll simply let you in on a personal insight: He is every bit as decent and kind a person as his writing suggests. (He's incredibly smart, too, although I guess you knew that part.)

My name is the one at the top of this blog. But it is part of The New Republic, which means it is part of a bigger enterprise, managed by editors and supported by researchers of uncommon talent--and by that I mean not just Frank, whose support for the blog and the idea of health reform never wavered, but also online editors Greg Veis and Zvika Krieger, who managed this website. Among the less glamorous duties they drew: Staying up late so I could file my items for the next day's home page just before midnight. (Yup, just as I am now.) Editors never get the credit they deserve. That's particularly true in the cases of those three.

This is probably the longest item ever to run on the Treatment. And, as you may have guessed from the self-referential tone, it will also be the last. TNR created this blog to cover the debate over whether to pass comprehensive health care reform. That debate has ended. Now it is time for this blog to do the same.

Of course, the story of health care reform isn’t over. In a sense, it’s just beginning. Implementing the new law will involve its own, very different set of challenges. And that’s assuming it withstands the coming efforts to repeal it. While I’ll be on hiatus from full-time blogging for a short time, in order to finish a print piece or two, I'll make cameos over at Jonathan Chait's venue as events warrant. (My apologies in advance to readers about to become further confused about our respective identities.)

But just as this isn’t the end of my life as a health care reporter, so this isn’t the end of my life as a TNR blogger. To my surprise, I found I actually liked blogging. I even started a Twitter feed, although I've had trouble convincing Noam to do the same. I'm not giving up either endeavor.

More on all of that soon. In the meantime, I’d like to thank The Treatment’s readers--those of you who followed it religiously and those of you who stumbled here through random links, those of you who shared its sense of mission and, yes, those of you who hated it. You were part of this story, too. I’m grateful for your attention, support, and feedback. Please stick around for the next chapter.

Update: Perhaps fittingly, I accidentally left out a few passages when cutting and pasting last night. I've now restored them.