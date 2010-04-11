More Medicaid Means More Jobs

Anthony Wright is executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. He blogs daily at the Health Access Weblog and is a regular contributor to the Treatment.

While there are several benefits from health reform that kick in this year, the common understanding is that the core coverage expansions will not take place until 2014. However, starting this month, April 2010, states have the option of expanding Medicaid to low-income individuals early--and getting at least 50 percent matching funds from the federal government.

Most states are in deep budget crises, and probably won't consider expansion. They were already mulling cuts instead. Here in California, with the particularly tough economic downturn, Governor Schwarzenegger has actually proposed taking more than 1.5 million people off Medicaid and eliminating our version of the Children's Health Insurance Program, Healthy Families, which covers another million children. These cuts have thankfully been prevented by the "maintenance of effort" requirements in first the stimulus act and now the new health reform law. (Cuts to Medicaid benefits and other health and human service programs are still pending.)

As I wrote earlier, this is a turnaround for Governor Schwarzenegger, who had his own state-based health reform a few years ago which, like the new federal health reform, would have expanded Medicaid to 133 percent of the poverty level and brought in poor adults without children at home. Back then, he extolled the virtues of expanding Medicaid and bringing in those federal matching funds to our state's health system, money that otherwise would be "left on the table" in D.C.