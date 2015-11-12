So it's good to know that the Heritage Foundation is spending $20 million a year not attempting to influence legislation. That raises the question, What is it attempting to do? The law limits tax-exempt institutions to certain high-minded purposes. Is the Heritage Foundation attempting "to foster national or international amateur sports competition" or "the prevention of cruelty to children or animals"? I think not. Perhaps its purpose is "literary": to make surrealistic comment on the absurdity, of modern life. A piece of paper that says at the top, "H.R. 73 MUST DIE.!" and says at the bottom that it is not intended to aid or hinder legislation before Congress is rather like Magritte's famous painting of a pipe, labeled "Ceci n'est pas une pipe."

When I read the Heritage disclaimer to former IRS Commissioner Sheldon Cohen, he said, "Methinks the lady doth protest too much." But Cohen and others agree that Heritage is probably within the law as interpreted by IRS regulations. The rule seems to be that you can say anything you wish about a piece of legislation without losing your tax exemption, as long as you don't urge a vote for or against it. "They're standing there with their shoes touching the line," says Cohen. But the question remains why anyone should believe anything else in a Heritage handout when there's an obvious whopper on the bottom of the first page.

Other Washington think tanks, which are also tax-exempt, don't print any such this-is-not-propaganda disclaimer on their propaganda. But then no other Washington think tank goes as far as Heritage in blurring the distinction between a genuine educational institution (for which the tax exemption was designed) and an out-and-out propaganda machine.

On some of its mailings, the Heritage Foundation subtitles itself, "A Tax-Exempt Public Policy Research Institution." But according to its most recent annual report, Heritage spends just 45 percent of its annual budget on research. Thirty-seven percent goes to "marketing"--which includes stuffing journalists' mailboxes--13 percent goes to fund-raising and 5 percent goes to management. Somehow, though, "A Tax-Exempt Public Policy Marketing and Fund-raising Institution" doesn't have the right ring. By contrast the other major conservative think tank, the American Enterprise Institute, spends just 10 percent of its budget on marketing and fund-raising combined.

When I first came to Washington in the 1970s, AEI was the cutting-edge right-wing agitprop organization. But it has long since been surpassed by Heritage. This is partly because AEI went soft, developed "Brookings Envy," and lost some of its partisan edge. But it's partly because Heritage pushed the outer limits of what was acceptable partisanship in a so-called "think tank." Ed Feulner, Heritage's president since 1977, has never made any bones about the fact that Heritage is more concerned with persuasion than reflection.