Don Blankenship Is Right!

Here is the real-life Montgomery Burns speaking at an anti-union Labor Day rally last year:

As someone who has overseen the mining of more coal than anyone else in the history of central Appalachia, I know that the safety and health of coal miners is my most important job. I don’t need Washington politicians to tell me that, and neither do you. But I also know — I also know Washington and state politicians have no idea how to improve miner safety. The very idea that they care more about coal miner safety than we do is as silly as global warming.

It's true: The idea that politicians care more than Don Blankenship about miner safety and the scientific theory of man-made climate change are equally silly. That is, zero-percent silly.