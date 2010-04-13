Atlas Shrieks

Dissent has launched a new blog, "Arguing the World." I cited an item yesterday, and the blog is definitely worth bookmarking. Also on Dissent, historian Jennifer Burns, who's the author of a very good book on Ayn Rand that I used as a launch-point for a review essay last year, has a long, insight-filled post on Rand and the return of market fundamentalism:

Rand redirects conservative rage away from the more obvious targets on Wall Street and focuses it instead on the federal government. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, outrage against bankers and their outsize compensation packages was widespread among those on both the right and the left. But now the bankers have been rebranded as “John Galts” who are being punished for their virtues.

Rand’s dark vision of government matches the way many conservatives see the Obama administration’s policies, and her binary worldview of good and evil dovetails with the conservative mindset. Modern political conservatism emerged among widespread fears of Communism, often understood as a global battle between the forces of Christianity and atheism. Today, Rand enables pundits like Beck and Limbaugh to continue this familiar pattern and channel their moral outrage into economic terms. Instead of saints and sinners, it’s the producers against the moochers and looters.

Though she’s not a fan of Rand, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin strikes a similarly divisive pose when she praises “real Americans.” The precise identity of these “real Americans” is left vague, but it is a remarkably malleable term that can be attached to a variety of targets—from Wall Street bankers to beltway insiders.

"Real Americans," of course," brings to mind the idea that Obama is spreading the wealth from the white middle-class to the black underclass.

Burns also notes how the economy has refocused the right's attention on economic policy and away from social issues: