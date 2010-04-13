And Speaking Of Ayn Rand

Republican Senate candidate Rand Paul likes to quote the band "Rush." This should not come as a surprise -- Rush dedicated its album 2112 "with acknowledgment to the genius of Ayn Rand," and Randian themes echo through the lyrics:

The key to understanding the piece, the authors argue, is its "' acknowledgment to the genius of Ayn Rand .'" Price and Price observe that Rand, " an expatriate Russian philosopher-novelist ," had " extolled the value of the creative, autonomous individual over against the stifling, leveling power of the mediocre 'c ollectivit y'" (9 3- 94). Ran d' s rejection of the Soviet experiment was equally a warning to " every society where collectivism reared its head, under whatever nam e" (95).

Rush's protest against "enforced mediocrity" (135) and social conformity is also the subject of such songs as "Mission" and "Red Barchetta." Fully embracing Rand's anti-egalitarianism, Rush portrays the "nonsense" at work in societies that forbid "the excellent to excel, lest the inferiority of the inferior be revealed." In contrast to social blindness,

Rand and Rush . . . want to see. . . . If the blind belief in automatic equality prevails, then not even the excellent will any longer bother to excel, since they will not be allowed to, nor be rewarded for it. They will not even see the need to excel, nor feel guilty for not excelling. Everyone will have only mediocre sites to aim for. (116)