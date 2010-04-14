Change to Lose

More recently, Stern has been involved in jurisdictional disputes within his own union and within Change to Win’s unions. These disputes have left some of his own members and staff questioning his leadership. As my colleague Bradford Plumer described in The New Republic, Stern attempted to build a home-care workers union in California at the expense of the membership of an existing and successful SEIU local, the United Healthcare Workers. Stern eventually put the local under trusteeship, but rather than complying with his dictate, the local’s leadership, enraged by the move, broke away and organized an independent union that drew members away from the United Healthcare Workers.

Stern also intervened in a dispute that was roiling UNITE HERE, a union within the SEIU that had itself been formed out of two very different unions. UNITE HERE had been created in 2004 by the merger of HERE, which under John Wilhelm was organizing workers in hotels and food services, and UNITE, which under Bruce Raynor organized textile and apparel workers. HERE brought to the partnership a reputation for organizing, while UNITE brought along a dwindling membership but formidable financial resources, including a bank. When Wilhelm and Raynor quarreled over organizing, Stern allied himself with Raynor. He brought Raynor and his members into the SEIU, and according to Wilhelm, threatened to take his jurisdiction and assets. Wilhelm, meanwhile, took what remained of UNITE HERE back into the AFL-CIO.

For Stern’s critics, the disputes over United Healthcare Workers and UNITE HERE confirmed their worst opinions of his leadership. He was a “raider” out to enhance his own power and fill his union’s declining coffers. He had not revived the labor movement. Instead, he had undermined it. But, of course, there is another side to the story.

For all his faults, Stern was one of the few union leaders of the last two decades who worried and actually did something about arresting the labor movement’s decline. SEIU’s membership increased by 50 percent during his tenure. And while some of those new members were acquired by taking over other unions, a great many were not. No other American union enjoyed this kind of boost in membership. Within the AFL-CIO, only AFSCME and the American Federation of Teachers—both of whom organize public employees—enjoyed any increase at all.

Most of what Stern did, and most of what he did wrong, stemmed from his own view of how to rebuild the labor movement. As Bill Fletcher Jr. and Nelson Lichtenstein pointed out in an article in In These Times that is highly critical of Stern, part of what he did in the battle over the United Healthcare Workers simply reflected his view that all home-care workers should be organized together in a single statewide local, so that they would gain greater bargaining power relative to being organized along with nurses or doctors. The conflict between Raynor and Wilhelm also seems to have originally been over a theory of organizing—with Raynor backing Stern’s idea that the most important thing is to get an employer to sign a contract, even if it’s a lousy one.