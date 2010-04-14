Who's Smarter, Obama Or Bush?

Nowhere in his essay does Troy consider the possibility that Obama has a more intellectual reputation because he is, in fact, smarter, better-informed, and more intellectually-engaged than his predecessor. It must be liberal bias. This would be a hard argument to prove if, as Troy implies, Bush's intellectual detractors were all liberal intellectuals. I would say that these detractors disdain Bush because they're intellectuals, Troy would reply that they do so because they're liberal, and we'd be stuck.

Fortunately, we have the testimony of numerous non-liberals. This included Bush's admirers. There is Richard Perle, who later recalled of meeting Bush, "he didn't know very much." David Frum wrote in a generally fawning book, "Bush had a poor memory for facts and figures. … Fire a question at him about the specifics of his administration's policies, and he often appeared uncertain." Bush's own wife said of him, "George is not an overly introspective person. He has good instincts, and he goes with them. He doesn’t need to evaluate and re-evaluate a decision. He doesn’t try to overthink. He likes action." Dmitry Medvedev, who is not a liberal intellectual, recently compared Obama's intellect very favorably with that of his predecessor.

Much of the ballast for Troy's defense of Bush lies in his citing the fact that Bush had some intellectuals working in his administration, which of course is nearly impossible to avoid in the modern day. One of the names he cites is John DiIulio. If that name doesn't ring a bill, he's the man who subsequently wrote this about the Bush administration:

I heard many, many staff discussions but not three meaningful, substantive policy discussions. There were no actual policy white papers on domestic issues. There were, truth be told, only a couple of people in the West Wing who worried at all about policy substance and analysis, and they were even more overworked than the stereotypical nonstop, twenty-hour-a-day White House staff. Every modern presidency moves on the fly, but on social policy and related issues, the lack of even basic policy knowledge, and the only casual interest in knowing more, was somewhat breathtaking: discussions by fairly senior people who meant Medicaid but were talking Medicare; near-instant shifts from discussing any actual policy pros and cons to discussing political communications, media strategy, et cetera. Even quite junior staff would sometimes hear quite senior staff pooh-pooh any need to dig deeper for pertinent information on a given issue.

In sum, I don't think the ideological bias of liberal intellectuals is responsible for the broad impression that Obama is far more intellectual than Bush.