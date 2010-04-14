Arthur Brooks Defends The Virtuous Rich Against The Lazy Poor

American Enterprise Institute President Arthur Brooks has a Wall Street Journal op-ed today arguing that it's unfair for the tax system to make rich people pay higher rates than the poor and middle class. This is, of course, a foundational belief of the conservative movement. Like most conservatives making this case, though, Brooks does not rely on the moral suasion of his pro-regressive taxation beliefs. Instead he defends his view not just in moral terms but by citing misleading or incorrect facts.

Brooks asserts that the current system excessively penalizes the rich:

According to the most recent IRS data, the top 5% of earners bring in 37% of the income but pay 60% of the federal individual income taxes. The bottom half of earners bring home 12% of the income but pay 3% of the taxes.

This is a deeply misleading figure, relying upon a very partial look at the tax code. The American tax system operates at multiple levels. Many government functions are carried out at the state and local levels, which tend to have regressive tax systems. (Indeed, when liberals attempt to have progressive taxes at the state level, conservatives remind them, with some logic, that they can't make the rich pay higher rates lest the rich flee to other states.) Moreover, the federal government raises a large share of its revenue from payroll taxes, which are a regressive levy. So, in order to create a tax system that doesn't force the poor and middle class to pay higher rates, the remaining taxes -- mostly the income tax, but also the estate and corporate income taxes -- must be progressive.

The usual conservative trick is to discuss "income taxes" as if these were the only kind of taxes. In the first sentence of the passage above, he pulls the typical sleight-of-hand of citing income taxes as opposed to total taxes. By the second sentence, he's referring to "the taxes," apparently having fallen for his own trick.