Saluting the IRS

And rarely is it pointed out that if we stop IRS employees from trying to collect the money owed by those who cheat on their taxes, we are only increasing the burden on honest taxpayers.

One attack on the recently passed health care bill is that its mandate requiring individuals to buy insurance will be enforced by the IRS. In fact, the penalties for not buying insurance are low. Moreover, Douglas Shulman, the IRS commissioner, told Congress that the IRS would not audit taxpayers to see if they had purchased coverage.

But really, is there another agency that would deal with the mandate with greater efficiency or fairness than the IRS? Of course every bureaucracy has its flaws, but we Americans have one of the most responsive and transparent tax collection systems in the world. We should be proud of it.

In a speech earlier this month at the National Press Club, Shulman told the story of Vernon Hunter. "He was a manager of revenue officers," Shulman explained, "the people who go out in person to collect debts owed to the government. And while these are the very people who could be parodied as the prototypical IRS agent, they actually try to help people resolve their debts."

Shulman added this: "Vernon Hunter's son, Ken, said something profound, which captures the spirit of how people at the IRS view their job. Rather than show anger toward the man who killed his father, he simply said: 'If he would have talked to my dad, my dad would have helped him.'"

We rightly denounce those who offer rationalizations for terrorism. But after Hunter died, here is what Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said of the suicide bomber at the Conservative Political Action Conference: "I think if we had abolished the IRS back when I first advocated it, he wouldn't have had a target for his airplane. ... It's sad that the incident happened down in Texas, but by the same token, the IRS is an agency that's unnecessary."

Shame on King and shame on those who demagogue the work of the IRS. Vernon Hunter was a patriot who died serving his country. We should be grateful to him and to those who carry on his work. E.J. Dionne's e-mail address is ejdionne(at)washpost.com. (c) 2010, Washington Post Writers Group

