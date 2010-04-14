Clearing the Way for ‘The Grand Bargain’

The new journal National Affairs is attempting to recreate the vanished, much lamented Public Interest along more orthodox conservative lines. While a lot of its content is predictable, some articles have opened up space for a productive conversation. Donald Marron’s recent contribution, “America in the Red,” is one such piece. Although I disagree with his specific prescriptions for our long-term fiscal ills—for example, he suggests 40 percent of GDP as a long-term target for the national debt, which I think is unrealistically low—his diagnosis is credible, and several of the strategic points he makes about how to respond are important.

To begin, Marron makes an effective case that long-term fiscal imbalances matter—a lot. Among the reasons:

Once the economy gets back on its feet, prolonged deficits and mounting debt will weaken economic growth.

Prolonged debt will likely fuel concerns about inflation and will eventually induce lenders to demand an inflation premium on interest rates.

As the share of our debt held by foreign lenders increases, we will become vulnerable to pressure on a number of diplomatic fronts.

The growing debt—and especially our dependence on short-term debt instruments—exposes us to greater rollover risk.

Rising debt limits flexibility by limiting our ability to borrow more if and when we are faced with another calamity.

Finally, deficits feed on themselves as the logic of compound interest works against us.

Marron goes on to make some strategic points that liberals should take seriously. Among them:

A key objective is to stabilize our debt to GDP ratio at a level that does not impose a heavy burden on economic growth. He recommends 60 percent as a plausible interim target. While others might prefer a lower or higher figure, few think that 90 percent, which is where we’re headed by 2020 unless we change course, is acceptable.

Even with optimistic assumptions, we cannot hope to grow our way out of the problem. And given demographic and political realities, we cannot solve the problem with spending cuts alone, or with tax increases alone. We need both.

In perhaps the most challenging part of his article, Marron implicitly addresses both liberals and conservatives. He reminds liberals that not all spending programs and tax increases are created equal: some tend to spur growth, others retard it. And because growth is so important to a sustainable future, we need to take those consequences of our fiscal choice seriously.