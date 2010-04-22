Scenes from English Life

Anyone who has been reading Tony Judt’s memoir-essays of his upbringing in postwar London will have been impressed and moved, but for some of us they are almost unbearably poignant, with a sense of being taken through a dense Freudian thicket of childhood memory. Kynaston revisits the same scenes, painted with still denser texture. After all these years, I can just remember the Festival of Britain in 1951 to which I was taken as a little boy, and I can certainly remember the great London fogs, which were really smogs caused by millions of coal fires. In one of the last of these, before clean air laws literally changed the atmosphere, hundreds of people died. The winter air was so thick that the bus service had to be stopped, while an opera performance at Sadlers Wells was called off in the middle because the audience couldn’t see the stage.



Much of this “world we have lost” is gone without regret from many of us, for all the laments of a certain “back to the fifties” school to be found in the London Tory papers. It was another thirteen years after 1951 before another Labour government came to power, and it didn’t do much good. But capital punishment was at last ended, and homosexuality was decriminalized. Mingled with Kynaston’s tapestry of cricket, theater, and war movies (all of them pretty dull at that time, it might be said) are grimmer stories.

These years saw a heightened persecution, egged on by the popular press and authorized by the absurd Home Secretary David Maxwell Fyfe. “Homosexuals, in general, are exhibitionists and proselytisers and a danger to others,” he told Parliament. Some men were driven to suicide, and John Gielgud thought that his life was ruined after he was arrested for importuning in a men’s room. But when he returned to the stage in Liverpool, Dame Sybil Thorndike, bless her, wagged her finger with the words “Who’s been a naughty boy then?” and the audience greeted him with a standing ovation. One person nevertheless most displeased was Noel Coward. “How could he, how could he, have been stupid and so selfish?” he privately complained, maybe guessing, as Kynaston drily says, that he would now have a long wait for his own knighthood.



For Derek Bentley and Ruth Ellis, those woes would have seemed trivial. Bentley was executed in 1953, a slow-witted boy of nineteen hanged, as one Labour MP put it, “for a murder which he did not commit, and which was committed fifteen minutes after he was arrested,” and in 1955 Ellis, too, went to the gallows for killing her errant lover in circumstances which would usually have won a reprieve. (Her story became the movie Dance With a Stranger with Miranda Richardson.) “Another lovely day,” Florence Turtle wrote two day before the execution, with Gladys Langford, another of Kynaston’s diarists, sententiously reflecting about the condemned woman, “Thank God I had a good mother.” Ellis’s conviction has not been changed, but Bentley’s was quashed by the Court of Appeal more than forty years later on grounds of gross mistrial, for what good that did him.

Along with the tang of those years—which includes the tastes, and far from least, the smells of the last age before most British people bathed more or less daily and had regular clean clothes from washing machines—Kynaston conveys also the spirit. One of his most acute insights is that in many ways time stood still. The postwar decade resembled the 1930s more than the 1960s, although there is a sense in which “the Sixties” began at the end of the period covered by this book, with the Suez fiasco in 1956, and in the same year a new wave of drama, marked by John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, even if it now seems a play of more social than literary interest.