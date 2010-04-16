Annals of the Fiscal Crisis: Colorado Springs

The current deepening local government fiscal crisis, as we noted in a paper last fall, is forcing more and more communities to ask just what, exactly, is the purpose and scope of municipal government in America.

Now, a fascinating story in the Wall Street Journal about Colorado Springs, CO reports some of the most extreme tumult yet.

There in libertarian “CS,” the home of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Focus on the Family, a precipitous downturn in local government revenue is prompting a fairly eyebrow-raising inquiry into just how limited limited government can get:

Street lights? CS has flipped the switch on over one-third of them but allows residents to adopt a light for $100 a year

Police patrols? Taxi cab drivers now volunteer to back up overstretched cops

Trash removal? Advertisers sponsor trash cans and volunteers contract to remove the rubbish in 128 neighborhood parks

Neighborhood community centers? Current barebones city support will dry up at year’s end, leaving the four centers’ fate to private or philanthropic engagement. An evangelical church has stepped forward to operate one

As to what we are to make of all of all of this, one view would be to dismiss Colorado Springs’ radical cut-backs and embrace of volunteerism as just the latest manifestation of anti-government extremism in the birthplace of Colorado’s small-government movement. After all, voters almost a decade ago imposed strict limits on how much the city government can spend and last November they rejected a property-tax increase, despite warnings from city officials about a projected $28 million shortfall requiring at least a 10 percent cut in an already shrunken budget.