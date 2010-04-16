The End Of John McCain

In the midst of a Politico story gaming out the potential Republicans who might support financial reform, I noticed this:

Many lobbyists say they are watching Obama’s former presidential rival — perhaps the most unusual of the unusual suspects — because he’s engaged in a heated Arizona Republican primary with former Rep. J. D. Hayworth. Financial observers have concluded that McCain’s vote will depend entirely on his analysis of how it plays among Arizona primary voters.

It's funny., not long ago the media took McCain's claim to be principled and above politics fully at face value. Eventually reporters started treating this claim with some skepticism, and now there's not even a pretense. It's just universally assumed that he'll do whatever it takes to win. The degree to which his reputation changed is astonishing.