The Deficit Commission Lives!

When the Republicans used their appointments to the deficit commission to name hard-core right-wingers like Tom Coburn and Jeb Hensarling, everybody assumed that meant the commission would just deadlock. But the hard-core right-wingers are sounding... flexible:

"Everything is on the table," said Sen. Tom Coburn (Okla.), one of six GOP lawmakers on the commission, when asked by The Hill whether he'd block any recommendation to raise taxes. ...

"I will sit down with anybody at anytime to discuss anything to see if there is any common ground to prevent the fiscal insanity this nation has engaged in today," said Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas), another commission member.

Huh. I still think that, even if the commission itself can formulate a proposal, it's likely to die in Congress. But I have to say that now it has a fighting chance.