What Conservative Epistemic Closure Means

Ross Douthat jumps into the debate over whether the conservative movement is moving toward epistemic closure. His take is worth reading, but unfortunately, he answers the wrong question:

[Y]ou’ll find a pretty lively debate about everything from financial reform to health care to taxes, with plenty of room for diversity and disagreement and heterodoxy. I’m not going to argue that this is a golden age of conservative domestic policy, exactly, but I do think that the end of the Bush administration has opened up space for a lot of interesting conversations, and allowed some impressive younger thinkers come to fore.

Epistemic closure isn't about agreeing on everything. I'll outsource my reply here to Jonathan Bernstein, who was responding to Jonah Goldberg, who made the same erroneous response as Douthat:

The accusation isn't that conservatives all reach the same conclusions about everything, nor is it that conservatives are excessively politically correct, nor is it that conservatives demand strict adherence to a set of ideas if one is to remain a conservative in good standing. It's rather about information, and what counts as evidence about the real world. Sanchez's point is that if one only gets information from a narrow set of sources that feed back into each other but do not engage beyond themselves, that one will have a closed mind (not his phrase, by the way) regardless of what one does with that information.

In other words, the problem is that the movement has created its own subculture, and within this subculture, only information from sources controlled by the movement is considered trustworthy or even worth paying attention to. This can be the case even if conservatives disagree about the proper conservative policy.

Conservative apostate Bruce Bartlett offers up an example. In 2003, he provided some explosive quotes that served as the lead of a damning New York Times magazine cover story about the Bush administration. Here's what happened next: