Budget 2011: More Data for Metros

In Washington, it’s the season for many things—spring flowers, baseball, political speech (always in season), and House and Senate appropriations subcommittees delving into the minutiae of the president’s proposed $3.7 trillion budget for FY2011.

Scattered among the nooks and crannies of this massive document are the plans for the multiple agencies in the nation’s decentralized statistical system. And within these plans are disparate items that suggest that, slowly, the federal government is taking steps to improve our ability to grasp the demographic, economic, and social dimensions of the nation’s regions and communities.

The remarkable thing about our statistical system is that, when you realize it’s tracking about 310 million people and a $14 trillion economy, it’s really inexpensive, a few billion a year, on average. With the exception of the 2010 Census process, the proposed improvements that I’m about to describe are ridiculously cheap, well under the cost of one F-35 fighter jet.

In FY2011, the biggest statistical deal will be the Census Bureau’s providing the nation with a string of the tallies of population for use in apportionment, legislative redistricting, and other public and private functions. The Census Bureau also will be evaluating the accuracy of the 2010 Census, responding to state and local government concerns about the count, and, yes, planning for the 2020 Census. Cost: $477 million (or three F-35s).