Will Eyjafjallajokull Cool The Planet?

Back in 1991, Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines and kicked up nearly 20 million tons of sulfur-dioxide into the air. The particles spread across the global atmosphere, scattering a greater portion of sunlight back into space, and ended up cooling the Earth by about 0.4°C for a spell. (The sulfuric haze also caused further damage to the ozone layer.) The eruption was a horrible disaster for the immediate area—destroying homes and farmland and kicking up all sorts of nasty air pollution. But from a scientific standpoint, the eruption provided a tidy natural experiment to test various climate models—and, overall, the models were quite accurate in predicting how global temperatures would respond.

So what about the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland that's currently bringing air traffic about Europe to a crushing halt? Could that eruption also cool the Earth? Probably not—as Nicole Allan reports, the current eruption isn't belching up nearly enough sulfates to have a global effect, although if the volcano kept erupting for years and years on end, that could change. In 1783, another Icelandic volcano, Laki, erupted continuously for eight months and had significant climate effects.

Meanwhile, volcanoes do emit a tiny amount of CO2, but as David McCandless and Ben Bartels show with this graph, that tiny amount of carbon pales next to the cut in emissions from all those grounded planes in Europe: