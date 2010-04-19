Public Distrust Of Government Will Not Shrink Government

Note that massive rise in trust during the 1990s, which corresponded with an economic boom. Conservatives always convince themselves that any positive turn in their political fortunes must result from Americans awakening from their misguided and flukish embrace of Democrats and embracing their small-government roots. The truth is that Americans may oppose spending in the abstract but they favor it in almost every particular. Indeed, one of the Republicans' most powerful attacks on Obama was the charge that he'd cut Medicare, which explains why Kristol has been urging his party to undo Obama's Medicare cuts.

Distrust of government makes Americans distrust everything people in governemnt say or do, including cut spending, which -- with the exception of a few programs seen to help "others," like welfare and foreign aid -- tends to be wildly unpopular. Democratic control of government during an economic crisis has indeed made the party's favorability sink to GOP-esque levels:

But this will hardly help Republicans carry out a small government agenda if and when they take power as a result. If they try, they will probably run into the same buzzsaw that destroyed them in 1995. Or else, like the Bush-era GOP, they'll use their power to tilt the burden and benefits of government in favor of the rich and powerful without really shrinking the size of government.