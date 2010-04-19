The Non-Mystery Of Why Jews Hate Palin

In January, Jennifer Rubin wrote a long piece for Commentary lamenting the failure of American Jews to sufficiently appreciate Sarah Palin. Rubin elucidated several theories to explain this puzzling Jewish flaw, ranging from Jews' intellectual snobbery ("They assume that such knowledge is the special preserve of a certain type of credentialed thinker") to their disdain for athletes and soldiers ("Palin calls herself a “hockey mom” and brags aloud about the athletic prowess of her children, while Jews are more likely to sport “My child Is an Honor Student” bumper stickers. Palin’s oldest, Track, has joined the military, while many Jews lack a family military tradition.")

I think a better explanation, aside from the general fact that Jews are liberal, is that Palin is the sort of politician who says things like this:

She denounced this week’s Wisconsin federal court ruling that government observance of a National Day of Prayer was unconstitutional — which the crowd joined in booing. She asserted that America needs to get back to its Christian roots and rejected any notion that “God should be separated from the state.”

“Hearing any leader declare that America isn’t a Christian nation and poking at allies like Israel in the eye — it is mind-boggling to see some of our nation’s actions recently, but politics truly is a topic for another day,” Palin said.

It's really hard not to figure out why most Jews don't support a candidate who calls the U.S. a "Christian Nation" and wants to break down the Constitutional protection that grants them equal status.