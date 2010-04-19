Barca Lounging

Meet the best soccer player in the world (thanks to the ineffable genius of his teammates).

In the run-up to the first goal in the recent game between Real Madrid and Barcelona—known around the world as El Classico—Lionel Messi, currently the best player in the world by a long shot, was fouled and knocked down, only to get up quickly, receive the ball, and pass it on to Xavi, who returned it with a sublime chip over the hapless heads of Real’s defense—and while Raul Albiol* thrashed around as though about to speak in tongues trying to stop him, Messi scored with a shot that simultaneously looked clumsy and exactly perfect. (There's video of the goal at the end of the piece.) Much has been made in the European soccer press of Messi’s quickly getting up after the pretty rough foul: un-Ronaldo-like, he wasted no time writhing in fake pain or demanding from the ref to smack the fouler with a yellow card. Messi’s eager resilience, the absolute focus on playing the game, and his burning desire to win rather than to be seen as great (which is what makes Ronaldo ultimately a second-rate player) was manifest in the narrative of that first goal in this year’s El Classico. Real’s galacticos (whose training sessions surely include whining drills and referee-intimidation exercises) could learn a lot from the useful lessons offered by Professor Messi and Dr. Xavi.

They would be wise, for instance, to study the perfect understanding between the two men evident in the sublime chip to Messi—it was clear that Xavi could have made that pass with his eyes closed. A similar mental connection was visible in Xavi’s pass to Pedro, taking out the entire Real defense in one fell swoop, on the way to Barcelona’s second goal. Indeed, an entire school year (which is what this season is amounting to for Real), ought to be dedicated to Xavi. The man simply does not lose the ball. Outnumbering the next contender by a few hundred completed passes, he is far and away the best passer in this year’s La Liga. And in the world, for that matter.

A galactico-muddled mind would assign Xavi’s unassuming brilliance (when not destroying Real, he likes to pick mushrooms) to some sort of market-evaluated greatness, a purchasable set of skills, nothing that money can’t buy. But the secret of Xavi’s dominance and Barcelona’s enduring power is rather simple and obvious and not exactly purchasable. Xavi has been part of the Catalan club since the age of eleven, when, 19 years ago, he entered its youth academy. Barca’s core players, Xavi included, have between them nearly a century of playing for the club: Iniesta (another perfect passer, whom Wayne Rooney declared the best player in the world after the humbling in last year’s Champions League finals) has been with Barca for 14 years, since the age of twelve; Puyol, the captain of the team, and Valdes, the goalie, have been around for 15 years; Messi joined in 2000, at the age of 13; the up-and-coming Pedro was 16 when he arrived six years ago; and Bojan Krkic, the youngest first-team player, has been part of Barca since the age of nine and scored more than 500 goals for its youth teams. To top it all off, Pep Guardiola, the coach, played for Barcelona for 17 years in his prime.

Unlike Real, Barcelona raises its players, developing them within the system. (Krkic and Messi are the two youngest Barca players to have scored in a league game—both were 17 at the time.) Their skills thus include not only a perfect understanding of Barca’s soccer philosophy—in one word: passing—but also an absolute devotion to the team ethic as well. And when Barcelona splashes some cash to get a big name (Ronaldihno, Henry, Ibrahimovic), the new arrivals are fully expected to fit into and contribute to the system and unconditionally accept the team ethic. At the beginning of the 2008/09 season, Guardiola’s first as the head coach, he offloaded to Milan the great Ronaldihno, who had become prone to all-night partying and skipping training sessions--by the end of the season, Guardiola added both La Liga and Champions League trophies to Barca’s collection. Though Messi, Xavi, and co., have salaries entirely comparable to those of galacticos, their humility and loyalty to the team is glaringly opposite to the locker-room shenanigans that every unfortunate coach of Real Madrid has to confront before he’s inevitably fired.