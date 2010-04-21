You Know Who Else Pulled Videos Off Youtube? Hitler.

You know those ever-present "Downfall" parodies, in which a scene from the movie with Hitler in is bunker is given subtitles to parody some recent event? (If you don't, you're probably reading this on paper printed out for you by your grandchild.) They're all getting taken down by the film studio:

The movie studio responsible for the award-winning, German-Austrian film Downfall (German: Der Untergang) has asked YouTube to take down several videos from the massively popular subtitled “Hitler finds out…” meme, and the site has complied.

Search YouTube and you’ll still find hundreds of Downfall parodies, but click through to some of the bigger ones and you’ll now get the message, “This video contains content from Constantin Film, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”



According to TechCrunch, the first Downfall parody to be taken down was the one about the iPhone 4G leak, but other popular parodies followed. At four million views, “Hitler Gets Banned from Xbox Live” was one of the most watched and thus among the casualties. The remaining videos might get taken down soon as well.

Boo. Yes, it's an overused medium, but it still has its use. Here's Hillary Clinton learning that she would lose the Democratic nomination: