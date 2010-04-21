L’Affaire to Remember

The bigger rupture has turned out to be between him and the electorate. That happened quickly, too. By May 2008, he was down 32 points in the polls from ten months earlier. His approval ratings hit new lows—28 percent in a poll this month. And two-thirds don’t want him to stand for reelection. Last month, the Socialists swept the right in regional elections. The French don’t much like him. He responds: “I’m not there to be loved or not loved; I’m there to do.” Ahh, if only. Few politicians crave that love as transparently as Sarkozy. And it is personal. His job performance isn’t bad. France weathered the economic crisis better than any other big European economy. He implemented some reforms, stalled on others, and, lately, swerved from right to left, and back again. The biggest policy knock on him is incoherence. As the editor of the center-left Le Monde, Eric Fottorino, recently wrote: “Suddenly the Sarkozy method, the permanent agitation, has created a deadlock as strong as the immobility that he reproached, often very hard, his predecessor for.” But, far more than his ideas or policies, the French today find his antics tiresome.

L’affaire de la rumeur is merely the latest eruption of unhinged presidential neurosis in response to a perceived personal slight. There was, in February 2008, l’affaire du SMS. Sarkozy filed a criminal complaint against Le Nouvel Observateur for publishing an alleged text message he sent to his former wife, Cécilia, on the eve of his wedding to Carla. “If you come back, I cancel everything,” he was said to have written. The suit was withdrawn after the magazine apologized. Before then, Sarkozy pursued his rival, former Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, through the courts for allegedly smearing his name. This January, on Sarkozy’s birthday, the courts finally cleared de Villepin. The case helped launch a political comeback by turning the haughty aristocrat into a sympathetic figure, a victim of Sarkozy’s paranoia.

Among the president’s friends, the root causes of his troubles are debated. Canard found young ministers who blame his immediate entourage. “No one tells the President the truth,” one told the paper. Others date the rot back to 2007, when Cécilia, a political adviser, left him for good; within weeks, his poll numbers tumbled. In the days after, he was obviously lonely, distracted from his job. Bachelor life lasted but a couple months. “A man who can’t live without a woman,” one of his bodyguards once told me. Carla has brought in her own fashion-set crowd and pushed conventionally Euro-left views onto him. “He’s a shell of his former self,” says one friend. “I can’t imagine him hanging on in 2012.”

Potential presidential candidates from the French Socialists, arguably the most unreconstructed mainstream left-wing party in Western Europe, outpoll Sarkozy. And who knows if he’ll even get the chance to run. Smelling a loser, his own Union for a Popular Movement is having second thoughts. Maybe the old ways weren’t so bad, whisper the party’s parliamentarians. A former education minister and celebrity philosopher, Luc Ferry, recently urged Sarkozy to “embrace Gaullism,” the very philosophy the president moved to disavow. The most Gaullist of current politicians, de Villepin, plans to start a new party in June. The prototypical French functionary this month went to milk cows at a farm, which is akin to an American pol telegraphing presidential aspirations by dropping by a fair in Iowa. Other Sarkozy rivals potentially include his own prime minister, François Fillon, who has a much higher approval rating than the president.

The demise of Sarkozy would bring to an end a heady period in French politics. He opened France to the United States in a way no previous president would; last year, the French rejoined NATO’s military command, 43 years after Charles de Gaulle yanked them out. Though he has always possessed a statist streak, early in his term, Sarkozy did try to remove the stigma attached to capitalism, a legacy of an agrarian society that came relatively late to the industrial age. As the first leader born after World War II, Sarkozy was unsaddled with the complexes his predecessors took from the double humiliation of German occupation and American liberation. He is also part Jewish, part Hungarian—by name and appearance, a different sort of leader, and unattached to Gaullist insecurity disguised as national grandeur. But his tempestuous temperament, once a strength, has become his undoing. François Mitterrand, the only Socialist president of the Fifth Republic, once said of his successor Jacques Chirac that “he lacks inner peace and perhaps as well real character.” Sarkozy has just two years to prevent that from being his epitaph as well.

Matthew Kaminski is a member of the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board.