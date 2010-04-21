The Financial Reform Miracle

What's happening with financial reform right now is unlike anything that's happened since I've been following American politics. Look at the fundamentals of the issue. This is a matter where a massive industry -- one that accounts for close to half of all corporate profits -- is adamantly opposed to new regulation. The merits of the issue are so mind-numbingly complex that even economists and policy wonks sound distinctly fuzzy on the details. Throw in a Republican Party that had pursued, with evident political success, a policy of total obstruction. I'd tell you this was a formula either for defeat or a toothless reform.

And yet a substantial reform now appears close to inevitable. It's not a toothless reform -- a set of derivative regulations more hawkish than anybody could have dreamed possible a couple weeks ago just passed through the Agriculture Committee. It's one of those strange moments when the normal laws of politics have been suspended.

The closest parallel I can think of is the Tax Reform Act of 1986, which occurred when I was a teenager. It was a stunning moment -- a huge triumph of the public interest against massed forces of narrow interests. In the time since it happened, it's become increasingly impossible to imagine how such a reform ever succeeded. Indeed, at the time tax reform was working its way into law, observers couldn't quite believe it was actually happening.