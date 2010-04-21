Moonlighting Options For Sick Bloggers

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Sue Lowden says that, instead of giving health insurance to people who lack it, those people should barter for medical care:

Matthew Yglesias objects:

Checkups for chickens might work if we were all farmers, but what’s a blogger supposed to do? Maybe I could offer the guy free publicity with a few posts touting his services. A Web designer could build a website for the doctor. But what does the designer do if he needs to see the doctor again?

Look, there are all kinds of personal services one can perform and be well-compensated. I don't want to get into too much detail, but we're talking about Nevada. Seriously, Yglesias, do I have to think of everything around here?