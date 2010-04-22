When Charts Attack WSJ Columnists

Wall Street Journal op-ed columnist Daniel Henninger writes today that the democratic agenda has caused public trust in government to collapse: "After one year of the charismatic, ever-present Barack Obama," he writes, "after passage of the party's totemic health-care bill, after spending zillions on Keynesian pump-priming, the American people—well beyond the tea partiers—have the lowest opinion ever of national government."

Henninger helpfully accompanies his column with a graph charting public trust in government:

Wow -- public trust in government really has fallen since Obama took office in, um... 2004? Wait, it's possible something other than Obama's big-government binge is driving this trend. Maybe this is a function of economic conditions? Henninger says no: