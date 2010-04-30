The main architects of the mad plot are Ewen Montagu, an heir to British-Jewish aristocracy itching for martial action, and Charles Cholmondeley (pronounced “Chumly”), an ideas man with a “remarkable mustache fully six inches long and waxed into magnificent points.” This is the kind of book where every character, major or minor, comes with a set of splendid quirks, at least one of them involving animals. (Is history really so colorful?) Richard Meinertzhagen, who had used a similar haversack ruse against the Turks, is an “ornithologist, anti-Semitic Zionist, big-game hunter, fraud, and British spy.” A coroner named Bentley Purchase loves “Gilbert and Sullivan operas, toy trains, boiled eggs, and his model piggery in Ipswitch.” Montagu’s younger brother Ivor is “a committed communist, the pioneer of British table tennis, a collector of rare mice, and a radical filmmaker.” Cholmondeley himself went exploring Finland and Newfoundland as a boy, and “discovered a new species of shrew that died inside his sleeping bag” - a sentence that P.G. Wodehouse would have envied.

What’s even more remarkable, almost everyone involved in this romp — excuse me, I mean secret operation — was a writer in his spare time. Literary brio informs every aspect of Mincemeat. Cholmondeley’s top secret group inside MI5, was called Twenty Committee, because the Roman numerals XX “formed a pleasing pun as a double cross”; his and Montagu’s job was to run spies who did not exist, which is as close to literature as one can get in government employ. John Masterman, the committee’s chairman, penned detective stories about a crime-solving Oxford don. Alan Hillgarth, the naval attache in Madrid who would play a part in the plan’s second half, had written a novel acclaimed by fellow spy Graham Greene. And if that were not enough, one of the ruse’s early progenitors was a young naval officer named Ian Fleming.

Although dabbling in literature was a common pursuit among the class that made up Britain’s military elite, the novelistic character of Operation Mincemeat is not a coincidence. The men were tasked with a novelistic mission: to conjure up a narrative inside a narrative, both the false intelligence and its bearer. Macintyre sets down to his with similar delight. As we watch the bizarre plan become reality, the book slows to a highly pleasurable crawl. With help from Sir Bernard Spilsbury, the senior pathologist of the Home Office and a fallen star of forensics who had sent dozens of innocent people to the hangman, Montagu and Cholmondeley acquire the corpse of a young man who died of rat poison. Fearing scrutiny by Nazi experts, they apply extraordinary effort to make him look like a drowning victim. (“The Soviets,” I couldn’t help scribbling in the margins, “would have simply drowned a guy”.) They write the letter itself, ostensibly from General Nye to General Alexander, and rewrite it a half dozen times until somebody suggests a brilliant solution: to let General Nye write it. They come up with “the world’s first underwater corpse transporter” that fits into a sub’s torpedo bay, and hire the land’s most famous racing driver to deliver the corpse to a submarine base in Scotland before warm weather gets to it.

Soon enough, the personality of “Bill Martin” — a.k.a. Agent Mincemeat — begins to emerge from the ether, through planted clues and allusions. He is accident-prone, which explains his brand new ID card (he lost the old one). He owes money to Lloyd’s, as evidenced by a stern letter. He has a kindly father, a prissy aunt, and a fiancée named Pam who is wilting away in Wiltshire. The plotting of Major Martin’s pre-air-crash biography, writes Macintyre, is “thumpingly melodramatic”: it is even festooned with some cheap foreshadowing of the disaster. It is also precisely the “story that a German might believe to be British.”