It is odd, surely, that while my homeland was at war to destroy the Third Reich, do away with its criminal rulers, and shame the German people for their slavish adulation of the führer, at the same time I was deeply in love with things profoundly German, the music of Beethoven, the imagination of Thomas Mann.

Lord later discovers that there are secrets in Hanno’s life beyond his sexual orientation. Hanno’s disappearance during the last days of the war on a “secret secret” mission, with orders “right from the top,” adds to the sense that he is a figure of fantasy, a Tadzio of the trenches.

Lord finally learns his “sexual ABCs” when he is transferred to a Military Intelligence unit, housed on the Boston College campus, dedicated to training soldiers for undercover work in France. Lord’s more exciting undercover experience is in the pickup scene at the Hotel Statler (150 soldiers at the bar, several rows deep, and “all gay”), in the men’s bathroom at the Museum of Fine Arts (“[t]he line of dead white urinals was about as fetching as a parade of tombstones”), and in various locales in what he calls “the incautious dark.” What is striking in these scenes is how open and un-policed this gay world was during the war. At the same time, Lord is oddly reticent about the details of sexual behavior, retreating behind a curtain of purple prose: “The ascent into oblivion was utter caesura of self.”

Once the action shifts to France and the Rhineland, where Lord arrives too late to experience much in the way of “real war,” the narrative takes on an increasingly novelistic quality, part picaresque and part gothic. Despite the failure of his team of intelligence operatives to ferret out spies or military secrets, he is mysteriously awarded a Bronze Star. Whatever heroism he is capable of comes later, when he is a very unwelcome whistle-blower in hideous, American-run camps for prisoners of war and displaced persons. This narrative reversal—recognition for unearned bravery followed by acts of heroism—resembles Crane’s The Red Badge of Courage, as does the self-inflicted scar, a “red badge,” that Lord mysteriously scratches into his own forehead. Another literary parallel much on Jim Lord’s mind is Lord Jim, with its pattern of cowardice followed by self-sacrifice. A stray reference to “one of ours,” when Lord playfully fires a pistol across enemy lines, may allude to Willa Cather’s war novel of that title, which happens to be about a gay soldier in World War I.

Some of the scenes in My Queer War, all meant to reveal the sexual aspect of war, seem literary in a different way; they feel generic, déjà lu. Lord may have witnessed a crowd of French townspeople taunting girls with shaved heads who slept with Nazi occupiers, or he may have witnessed it in Hiroshima Mon Amour. A scene in which an American sergeant comes in his pants while shooting a Nazi officer in the face also feels stagey, and so does a torture scene in which a French sadist with his shirt off works over some innocent—and naked—French boys. In the closing chapters of My Queer War, one tires of the belabored passages about the paradox of high German culture perpetrating the Holocaust. “[T]hey all knew,” he writes of the Germans. “And this was as normal, as ordinary, and as banal as a drop of water in mid ocean.”

Livelier and more reliable are the remembered scenes with Picasso, whom Lord tracks down on a whim—“Encounters with greatness are the civilizing milestones on the journey of a lifetime”—and from whom he rashly requests a portrait. Picasso surprisingly complies, executing a drawing remarkable for its swiftness, in contrast to those eighteen sittings with Giacometti. Lord is disappointed with this first portrait, so Picasso makes a second one. “But before I could even apprehend that the experience was an event, much less that it had meaning, it was finished.” As Lord prepares to leave for home, Picasso delivers an “extraordinary and unforgettable prediction anent my future.” He seizes Lord by the shoulders and turns him around to face his other guests, Eluard, Aragon, and others. “Here is my young friend Lord,” Picasso says. “Look at him closely. Someday he will surprise us. There will be great things in his future. He will do something to astonish us someday.”

After the war, Lord reveals in an epilogue to My Queer War, he wrote a long novel based on his wartime experience, with a Dantesque descent into hell and a self-sacrificing hero of the Lord Jim variety. Thomas Mann shepherded the novel to Knopf, where it was turned down. In a generous letter, Mann tried to reassure Lord: “If in the end your book should be judged too unaccomplished for publication, you will find consolation in renewed creative efforts which will benefit by your growing years and inner maturing.” Perhaps Lord hoped that My Queer War was the astonishing thing that Picasso predicted and Mann encouraged. The book is less astonishing, it seems to me, than A Giacometti Portrait. The reason, I suspect, is that it bears too many traces of the early novel that Lord, no doubt wisely, consigned to the wastebasket. In its best passages, however, when self-portraiture reveals the poignant ambiguities of being gay in the military, My Queer War makes us grateful that Jim Lord/Lord Jim decided, late in life, to abandon the policy of “don’t tell.”

Christopher Benfey is Mellon Professor of English at Mount Holyoke and the author of A Summer of Hummingbirds.