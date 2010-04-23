Industry Groups Love The Senate Climate Bill. But Why?

According to Kate Sheppard, John Kerry has been telling people that he's lined up some serious industry support for his climate bill, which will be released on Monday. The Edison Electric Institute, which represents private electric utilities, will reportedly back the legislation, and the American Petroleum Institute will at least refrain from attacking it too bitterly. Meanwhile, the Post reports that Shell, BP, and ConocoPhillips will likely back the bill, too. (For reference, EEI was on board with the House climate bill while API and other oil companies savaged it to high heaven.)

So does this news make it more realistic that the Kerry-Graham-Lieberman climate bill could actually pass this year? Maybe. But that leaves the bigger question: Is a bill with this much enthusiastic industry support going to be effective at cutting emissions? That's… still not clear. Here's the Post's bullet-point summary of what's likely to be in the bill, with a few comments from me interspersed:

1. The bill would take effect in 2013 and by 2020 would cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 17 percent compared to 2005 levels, and 80 percent by 2050.

That 2020 target is what Obama pledged at Copenhagen, but it's still remarkably weak if we're trying to help avert a 2°C rise in temperature. And there's no reason we couldn't go even further, quicker. After all, the recession has already knocked U.S. emissions 8.5 percent below 2005 levels. What's more, a McKinsey study from 2009 estimated that the United States could make that 17 percent cut by 2020 through efficiency measures alone—and save the country $700 billion in energy costs.

2. Trade-sensitive and energy-intensive industries would get a four-year delay before they would be subject to greenhouse gas limits. 3. Two-thirds of the revenues generated by auctioning off pollution allowances for utilities would be returned to consumers through local distribution companies.

This latter bit is pretty similar to what was done in the House bill—essentially, it's a way to even out the geographical disparities in energy use. This way, for instance, electricity customers in coal-heavy Indiana, say, get a bigger refund than those in hydropower-heavy Washington (so as to compensate for the fact that Indiana's utilities will get hit harder by the carbon price). Is it fair? Maybe not. But how else do you squeak something through the Senate?