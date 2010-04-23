Conservatives Seize Upon, Fail To Understand Health Report

The Medicare Actuaries have a new report out projecting that the Affordable Care Act will increase the total sum of medical spending over the next decade. National Review's Daniel Foster excitedly claims vindication, calling it a "devastating report." Hardly.

First, this isn't new. The Actuaries did a report like this last fall, finding similar results. So the idea that this analysis was only sprung on America after the law was passed -- "Pass the bill to find out what's in it," snarks Foster -- is untrue.

Second, you have to keep in mind what's being estimated here. The estimate isn't whether the Act will decrease the deficit. It's whether it will decrease overall medical spending. And it finds that it will increase total medical spending by just under one percent in 2019.

Third, keep in mind that the cost control elements of the law mostly take effect after 2019. They don't factor into the analysis not because the analysis discounts them but because the analysis doesn't attempt to measure them. Basically, over the next decade, the Affordable Care Act expands coverage, and offsets the cost with a mix of new taxes and spending reductions. It's not supposed to control costs over this time. The conclusion that it will provide coverage to some 30 million people who don't have it, while only expanding total spending by less than one percent, is what I'd call good news. That's what it's supposed to do.