A casual reader, seeing The Hebrew Republic on a store shelf, could be forgiven for misunderstanding what kind of book it is. It has the same title as Bernard Avishai’s recent plea for a new, globalized politics in Israel. For people interested in the rightward shift among American and European Jews, the book’s title may evoke the long-running debate about the religious or cultural roots of the Jews’ historic commitment to liberalism. For the truly inattentive, the bearded Moses pictured on the cover pointing to the Ten Commandments may suggest yet another study of the religious right and its origins.

The Hebrew Republic is none of these things. Eric Nelson’s magnificent book is a trim and incisive scholarly history that aims to show how something called the Hebrew Republic “transformed political thought” between the sixteenth and early eighteenth centuries. The Hebrew Republic, imagined by Christian scholars during that golden age of new thinking about politics, was a reconstruction of the Israelite state described in the Bible. Its constitution, they believed, had been given directly by God and as such was a model of the perfect polity. Nelson argues that the discovery of this mythic civic past helped European political thinkers to establish three of the modern West’s “fundamental ideals”: the superiority of kingless government; the right of governments to redistribute wealth; and religious toleration. For the history of Western politics, this makes the story of the Hebrew Republic momentous indeed.

Nelson begins by showing how post-Biblical Jewish commentaries reset the terms of the European debate over the legitimacy of republics. Christian scholars, following the lead of classical authors, had long maintained that republics were only one of several possible types of good government. Monarchy was just as acceptable as kingless forms of government. In the seventeenth century, however, new Latin translations of the Talmud and Midrash began to shake that consensus apart. The rabbis quoted in these classical Jewish commentaries presented readers with a stark either-or division of opinion about the value of kingly government. The Babylonian Talmud (Sanhedrin 20b) quoted Rabbi Yehudah as saying that “appointing a king” was one of the three positive commandments that the Israelites had to fulfill upon entering the promised land. The Midrash Rabbah on Deuteronomy 17:14 took virtually the opposite view. It quoted the Sages as comparing monarchy to idolatry, the most of serious sins: “Put not your trust in princes…Whosoever puts his trust in idolatry condemns himself to become like [the idols].”

From the perspective of Jewish law there could be no doubt about the conclusion of the debate: the position of the Talmud, which held that having a king was obligatory, was clearly the controlling precedent. But Christian thinkers, untroubled by Jewish hermeneutic rules, could take seriously either of the mutually exclusive opinions. Scholars and soon political polemicists as well began to divide into camps, defined by the pro- and anti-monarchic theses presented in the Jewish sources. When John Milton sought in 1649 to justify the creation of an English Republic, he used the opinions in the Midrash to formulate what Nelson calls republican exclusivism, the notion that only kingless government is legitimate. Taken up and developed by other writers, including Algernon Sidney and James Harrington, republican exclusivism based on Jewish sources became a cornerstone of anti-monarchic polemic in the seventeenth century and enjoyed a brief but important revival in the era of the American Revolution.