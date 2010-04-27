Bob Schieffer, Call The Fact-Checkers

Tom Friedman on Face the Nation last Sunday:

The result is, Bob, right now in Beijing, they're high-fiving each other. Oh, yeah, baby. This means the Americans are going to be paralyzed on green tech, okay, for another couple of years. China is already leading the world now in wind production. China is already leading the world in solar production.

I realize that I've never been to China, and Friedman goes there so often he probably has dishes named after him at a half-dozen Beijing restaurants. That said, do Chinese customarily greet good news by giving each other high fives? I have my doubts.