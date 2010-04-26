Do I Have A Funny Joke For You!

Well, here goes...

A Taliban militant gets lost and is wandering around the desert looking for water. He finally arrives at a store run by a Jew and asks for water.

The Jewish vendor tells him he doesn't have any water but can gladly sell him a tie. The Taliban begins to curse and yell at the Jewish storeowner. The Jew, unmoved, offers the rude militant an idea: Beyond the hill, there is a restaurant; they can sell you water.

The Taliban keeps cursing and finally leaves toward the hill. An hour later he's back at the tie store. He walks in and tells the merchant: "Your brother tells me I need a tie to get into the restaurant."

This little ha-ha was told by National Security Advisor James L. Jones at the 25th anniversary gala of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Why would anybody want to play "Diplomacy" with the Jews?

Why would the Jews do diplomacy with him?