I'm not really sure this is the best way to honor educators:

Hosting a National Teacher of the Year reception at the Naval Observatory Monday night, Biden reminded a crowd of some 70 attendees just how intimately familiar he is with education.

"I've been sleeping with a teacher for a long time," Biden said, according to the pool report, alluding to his wife Jill. "But it's always been the same teacher."

Probably not the best way to honor your wife, either, come to think of it.