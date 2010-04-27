Reshaping Clusters COMPETES

Yesterday, we welcomed the arrival of a clusters-based regional innovation program in H.R. 5116, the America COMPETES Reauthorization Act. This development is great news--America’s signal piece of innovation legislation has now been made to recognize the essential role of regional networks in maximizing U.S. competitiveness. Following the proposals of our 2008 clusters policy paper, the act may soon gain a two-pronged cluster effort--grants to local cluster initiatives and a cluster research and information program. The latter will particularly valuable--a low-cost, high-impact resource that would enable clusters efforts around the U.S. to make more informed, intelligent strategic decisions.

With that said, I do want to note a troublesome aspect of the draft grants program language that could well undercut the value of the contemplated policy. Fortunately, it could quite easily be addressed tomorrow when the House Science and Technology Committee meets to mark up the bill.

Here’s the problem: The legislation directs the Commerce Department to fund individual regional clusters rather than regional programs that have the flexibility to support multiple clusters, shifting resources across these clusters as strategy and circumstances warrant.

Here’s why that’s a problem: First, rather than encouraging regional collaboration and consensus-building to determine priority clusters, H.R. 5116 would allow a free-for-all competition for scarce federal funds among regional actors with industry-specific interests, such as industry trade associations. A program that picks regional winners and losers has the potential to set off hard feelings and reduce intraregional cooperation and trust, quite the opposite of the bill’s intention.