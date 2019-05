Here's a surprising factoid: Between 2000 and 2005, deforestation rates in the United States and Canada were actually higher than those in Brazil and Indonesia, the two countries everyone thinks of when they think of deforestation. (Granted, Brazil lost more total trees because it had more forest to start with, but in raw percentage terms, we're tops.) The big drivers in the United States were "large-scale logging in the southeast, along the western coast, and in the Midwest."