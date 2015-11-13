These were not points new to Halberstam, other men had made them before, just as other men had written about Nixon and Johnson and Kennedy and CBS and the Post. Halberstam, however, put them all into one big book as no one else had. For this he had paid a price, a costly price. His big plans for his book forced him to deal with people and institutions and themes that were less than unfamiliar to all his readers—no, more than that, it forced him to tell in great detail stories that most people already knew. The feud between Joe McCarthy and Edward R. Murrow (“Murrow. The right man in the right place in the right era.”). The Kennedy- Nixon debates. The Tonkin Gulf incident. The Pentagon Papers. How Woodward and Bernstein broke the Watergate story. How Dan Rather stood up to Nixon at a press conference.

Halberstam told these stories well, he had little details other men had missed, but he did best with material wholly unfamiliar to his readers. He was at his least impressive when dealing with the great men of the media, men like Henry Luce (“Henry Robinson Luce. Harry.”) and Ben Bradlee (“The rough-handsome face. The little strut to his walk. The suits slightly out of fashion”). His best profile was of Philip Graham, publisher of the Washington Post, brilliant Phil, driving Phil, who built a great empire and then lost his mind and killed himself, and whose story had remained politely unwritten for years. (Phil’s wife Katharine, once dutiful, dowdy Kay, later powerful Kay, Kay must have told Halberstam about Phil, there were stories that could only have come from her, and this was impressive, that Halberstam got her to talk.)

There were limits, too, crucial limits, built into Halberstam’s approach. Great men shape history, Halberstam thought, and at times he was right. No one could doubt that the passionate anti- Communist gospel that once filled Time was tremendously influential in the 1950s and was the product of Luce, there probably would have been a Time without Luce but it would have been different. So there was, in describing Luce, a purpose, a means of explaining politics. But Halberstam also invested tremendous space in delineating the character of William S. Paley of CBS (“He was young and handsome and rich and smart, and the enthusiasm, indeed the avidity for life, for every phase of it, seemed to jump out from him”), who, while an interesting and important man, in the end pretty much ran CBS according to the dictates of the Nielsen ratings and the stock market. This Halberstam presented as a terrible irony, an immense tragedy, even an ironic tragedy, but if there had been no Paley somebody else certainly would have built TV according to the dictates of the ratings and the market.

Of course it was not just the men. It was the media too, they were powerfully influential, they shaped history, Halberstam’s version of American history was as media-determinist as Frederick Jackson Turner’s was frontier-determinist. As Halberstam told it, Roosevelt was powerful because he knew how to use the media. The media created McCarthy and then destroyed him. Then the media created the imperial presidency and John F. Kennedy (Richard Nixon was created by the Los Angeles Times but then destroyed by the media generally). The media didn’t create the war in Vietnam, but the imperial presidency and John Kennedy did, and the media had created them. Then the media covered the war, showed the American people that it was wrong, terribly wrong and pointless and doomed, and so destroyed Lyndon Johnson and eventually ended the war. Halberstam cited as the crucial turning point, the single act that did most to end the war, Walter Cronkite’s half-hour special on CBS about the Tet offensive. That it might have been the Tet offensive that turned the American people against the war, rather than Cronkite’s broadcast, wasn’t In Halberstam’s schema, to say that would have presented events as influencing the media rather than the media as influencing events.

Halberstam, in his way, liked the media. The Best and Ihe Brightest had been a book written in righteous anger, aimed at destroying people’s faith in the Establishment, he was quite emphatic about pinning on the Establishment the blame for Vietnam in a way that called into question everything else the Establishment might do. But while The Powers That Be had its villains, even media villains (glisteningly ambitious Bill Paley, blandly ambitious Frank Stanton), it also had many heroes. As it happened, they were all reporters, brilliant reporters, courageous, sensitive reporters, Halberstam hardly ever quoted from their stories or explained what was so good about them, their brilliance was just assumed. Halberstam filled his book with passages like this one about the Los Angeles Times Washington Bureau:

They were uncommon talents: Don Brucker, later to become a vice president of the University of Chicago, an extraordinarily talented and cerebral reporter, covered civil rights with great sensitivity and feeling for detail: Jack Nelson, forceful relentless fearless, began to hore in on the FBI and some of its misdeeds: Stuart Loory. supremely able, supremely independent, covered the White House.

These brilliant reporters had just one noble concern, they cared solely, as Halberstam wrote of one of their editors back in LA, “about investigative reporting, about the responsibility journalism had to help protect citizens from governmental or corporate abuse.”

Arrayed against them were scheming, manipulative government officials, grasping businessmen, meddling publishers, cautious, profit-hungry advertisers. What went wrong was their fault, not the reporters’. Halberstam trundled out his cannons against any encroachment upon reporting, he took this kind of thing seriously, it was important to him, he did not find it amusing. The CBS program “The Beverly Hillbillies” was “so demented and tasteless that it boggles the mind”; as for “Hogan’s Heroes,” “The immorality of the decision to place this program on the nation’s airwaves was staggering.” Other men might find these programs harmless, even (they would remember later) funny, not Halberstam.

So the real message of The Powers That Be would not be only that the media are powerful, but also that reporters are great, and in that respect it would most likely have an effect exactly the opposite of the effect of The Best and the Brightest. For The Best and the Brightest had certainly been influential, its title alone had passed into the language as a term of opprobrium, meaning, watch out for smart people who run the government. Halberstam, the big hunter, had helped destroy the respectability of an elite but now he was doing something different, he was helping make a new elite respectable (didn’t he always refer to it as “the profession”?), even glamorous, the subject of a book that would he widely devoured for the stories it told about their lives, a big, sprawling, powerful book, a book so big only one man could have written it. Halberstam.

Nicholas Lemann is an associate editor of Texas Monthly and a contributing editor of the Washington Monthly.