Smacking down Gingrich’s claim that Obama is ‘the most radical president in American history.’

“We are all Keynesians now,” said Richard Nixon in 1971. That phrase came to mind reading historian and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s riposte in The Washington Post to my op-ed expressing amazement that President Obama is being attacked on the right as a radical, a socialist, and more. Gingrich’s comeback used a set of pointed examples to prove that Barack Obama presides over a “secular-socialist machine” and is “the most radical president in American history.” Using Gingrich’s examples, I thought of a whole fraternity of former presidents who could say, “We are all socialist machine presidents now.”

Let’s start this fisking by addressing his use of the word “machine.” Gingrich uses two pieces of evidence to support it: first, that Obama extracted $787 billion from Congress for his economic stimulus package “when no elected member had fully read and understood the economic stimulus package,” making it worthy of the Chicago political machine; second, that Obama ignored the will of the public by ramming through an unpopular health care bill.

It is probably true that no elected member had fully read and understood the stimulus package (which involved massive tax cuts and rather conventional spending programs). But if that is evidence of “machine politics,” then every recent president, and certainly every modern Congress, is guilty on a massive scale. Bills are not drafted for reading; they contain technical legal language that is gibberish to all but legislative drafters. In my 40-plus years immersed in Congress’s processes, I cannot name a single major bill that more than a handful of members had fully read and completely understood—including every omnibus budget measure, the 2001 and 2003 Bush tax cuts, the far-reaching Patriot Act, the massive TARP assets relief program, and the Medicare Prescription Drug Bill jammed through the House in the dead of night in 2003, a huge bill which members had no opportunity to read because the version debated and voted on was sprung on the body with no notice.

The examples above all took place under the presidency of George W. Bush and the speakership of Gingrich’s Republican successor Dennis Hastert. So call Bush, by the Gingrich standard, the Boss Tweed of machine presidents, leaving Obama as a weaker version of Richie Daley.