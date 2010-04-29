The Case For Birnbaum

Earlier this week, I urged you to read Ben Birnbaum's thorough, fair-minded exploration of Human Rights Watch and Israel. If you want another testament to the article, check out HRW's reply. Any long, reported expose of an organization will invariably produce a lengthy response challenging at least some of the details. The amazing thing about this reply is that it contests none of the specific claims in the piece. It expresses general disagreement and affirms the organization's impartiality toward Israel and denies any internal disagreement on the subject, but makes no attempt to refute the voluminous evidence Birnbaum assembles to the contrary. It's actually quite a testament to the article.