Exiles on Easy Street

He got it. In the early days, Jones vied with Jagger for the crowd's attention, sometimes lunging at them with his tambourine and winding them up to a frenzy. Jones craved attention, and loved the violence the music inspired around him. "He used to dig being mobbed," Richard said. "He'd be dead scared of it, but he used to really dig it. He used to demand to be surrounded by heavies, and he'd take off his jacket, and then 'Now. Now. Now. Now!' " In 1966 he broke his hand battering his German girlfriend Anita Pallenberg, and suffered the added humiliation of having Pallenberg take up with Richard. (Pallenberg, who encouraged Richard's flirtation with black magic and heroin, also got Jones to pose for the cover of Stern in an SS costume with a doll under his foot. "What the hell," she said, "He looked good in an SS uniform.") Although Jones "quit" the band in 1969, he'd stopped being a fully functioning member years before. He was sometimes so strung out on booze and pills at recording sessions that the band just pulled out the plug to his amplifier and let him play by himself; Jones was too blitzed to notice. On the morning of July 3, 1969, he was found dead in his swimming pool at Cotchford Farm, an estate formerly owned by A. A. Milne, who had written Winnie the Pooh there. The place, so long connected with the '20s myths of childhood tranquility, was now associated with the '60s myths of dementia. Jones was another entrepreneur of ecstasy who lived out its goal: the wreck of consciousness. "It's alright letting yourself go," Jagger said. "As long as you can get yourself back." Jones couldn't. By the end of the '60s the whole of the youth culture, embroiled in political struggle and radical hype, seemed infected by a terrifying disequilibrium, pushing it toward madness or myth. The Stones chose myth

Hey," sang Jagger. "Said my name is called Disturbance." The Stones swiftly caught on to the game of radical hype. Jagger pushed the songs toward an iconography of anarchy and the band toward spectacle. "Keith thinks that a rock 'n' roll show should just be a few lights and a sound system and a square stage," Jagger told Rolling Stone. "I like to do more than that. ... I want to give people in the back row something to look at." In the tumult of the late '60s, Jagger turned himself into a dandy of delirium. Careening around the stage with the band at full tilt, Jagger became not only Disturbance, but Jumping Jack Flash, The Midnight Rambler, The Prince of Darkness. In these protean postures, Jagger's and Richard's songs were exemplary of their times: the search for imagery to transcend the sense of cultural suffocation. "I see a great deal of danger in the air," Jagger said in 1969. "Teenagers are not screaming over pop music anymore, they're screaming for much deeper reasons. When I'm on stage, I sense the teenagers are trying to communicate to me, like telepathy, a message of some urgency. Not about me or about our music, but about the world and the way we live. And 1 see a lot of trouble coming in the dawn." Youth wanted change; instead of action, however, the Stones offered postures. "Street Fightin' Man," a song which traditionally ended with Jagger throwing rose petals on the audience, was an explosive call to irony, not to action:

Ah but what can a poor boy do

But to sing in a rock 'n' roll band

Cause in sleepy London town

There's just no place for a street fightin' man.



The Stones, who epitomized the New Boy Network of classless attainment, were singing about the predicament of the English lower-middle class, for whom politics was a dead end. French teenagers were on the barricades; English teenagers were in bands. The Stones kept the dream of sponsored mobility alive; and what was more thrilling, their victory, which their songs flaunted, was won without playing by the rules.