Washington Diarist

A few months back I sat down to watch a three-hour television special consisting of films from two of Elvis Presley's last concerts. I meant to watch the entire show, but after half an hour I had to turn it off. It was no pretty sight. The face was fat and dull-eyed, the body practically immobile, the voice mechanical. Take away the once-scandalous gyrations and the inimitable voice, and what was there? Elvis never wrote anything to speak of, never contributed any real innovations after his burst on the musical scene. He was the King only because he was the first rock star, not because he was the best. His persistent popularity owes more to commercial hype than to his own talent. All I could think was, "He was no Buddy Holly."

Holly, who died in a plane crash 20 years ago next week, is my own nominee for the title Elvis never deserved. It wasn't for nothing that folksinger Don McLean memorialized February 3, 1959 as "the day the music died." It didn't die, of course, as rock's growth over the last two decades attests. But to imagine the development of rock music without Holly's contributions is almost impossible. Holly has languished in relative obscurity for these 20 years, although Cary Busey's thrilling portrayal of him in last year's film biography revived some interest in his music. He always has had a special following among rock musicians, particularly during the 1960s. Buddy Holly was far and away the strongest influence on the Beatles, who chose their name as a reference to Holly's own band, the Crickets. One of the Rolling Stones's first hits was Holly's innovative "Not Fade Away." The Hollies were named after him. Holly influenced the music of many others. If Elvis was the first rocker. Holly was the mastermind of the rock revolution. The range of his innovations is unparalleled in rock music history. He was the first to use only a four-piece band, which became the standard setup in the 1960s. He was the first to overdub his own voice on his records. He was the first to use strings on a rock record. And on and on. He drew on an astonishing variety of musical forms. He suffered, though, from being more interested in music than in self-promotion. Holly probably had more influence on the evolution of rock music than anyone. But in the US he never even had a number-one record.

The Rolling Stones were rock's original bad boys, the ones you wouldn't want your daughter to bring home, and they always have taken some delight in trying to shock. Most of their efforts have been pretty harmless, but some have been purely despicable. A few years back the Stones drew some well-deserved criticism from feminist groups for their album "Black and Blue," which celebrated sadomasochism, and in particular for a billboard ad featuring a bruised and bloody woman. More recently the Reverend Jesse Jackson has castigated the Stones for a line in a song on their latest album, "Some Girls," which alleges that "black girls just want to fuck all night." Ten years ago, when white liberals still worried about the civil rights movement, that line would have been seen for the dangerous racist slur it is, instead of being ignored or dismissed as a harmless jest. If there are any organized boycotts of the Rolling Stones, I haven't heard about them.