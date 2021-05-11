W. T. Lhamon Jr. on Rock

The sliding style of Stones songs—as if they were bending whole forms, not just a single blue note—is the best feature of the kind of rock that the Stones savor, for it distinguishes them from blues on the one hand and jazz on the other. Blues is a round form by definition; it takes up an experience--lost lover, loneliness, feeling hung, aimless, trucking--feels it poignantly, expresses a coping attitude which accepts the irreversibility of the experience, and fades out with the mood better understood but still there, essentially there. Fine jazz, like Coltrane's, like Miles Davis', often offers an altemative, transcendent, expanded consciousness for the aural grabbing. The form of blues copes but doesn't transcend, while jazz transcends but doesn't cope—leaving, therefore, a gap. Rock—rock like the Stones play—transports between the two. The best examples of this style that I'm trying to locate are those groups or musicians who are at home with the different individual modes—the first Butterfield Blues Band doing "East/ West," or John McLaughlin (who has played with Miles Davis) teaming with Carlos Santana to play "Let Us Go into the House of the Lord." Each of these examples is of a music that moves an audience on a hallucinogenic journey from one place and style through others, wrapped exhaustingly in what the Stones have called "the silk sheet of time" ("I Got the Blues"), into zones of magnificently released energy.

The two books under review agree that the Stones are the greatest rock group today. Jahn's Rock awards them the honor because Dylan and the Beatles defaulted—I wonder what he'd say now that Dylan is back. And Marks concedes, in Mick Jagger, that they are the best, but also the best abandoners: "We are abandoned here in midair. Riding feebly tn the uncertain gust of Mick's last song." His book complements Jahn's history, though even together they don't take anyone very far toward what rock is. Jahn's accounting is of the Sgt. Friday sort—the facts, ma'am, just the facts. He ventures nothing and gains the same, though his book has redeeming value when the facts are themselves flat trivia, as they were in the early '50s, ripe only for the sort of fond and mindless chronicle Jahn has put together. Marks' story has nothing to do with the facts; he deals in what seem to me fax: suppositions about myths concerning other myths of rock personalities, which are themselves bogus projections. Marks agrees with the 1965 Stones cut that tells us that "The Singer Not the Song" is important. Marks has written, after all, about the singer. But Marks and the song are both wrong. "Goat's Head Soup" shows the Stones have realized that the singer is just a voice, a tongue, and the song carries the tongue, submerging it in the soup when occasions demand. It's the song not the singer. And the stones are now doing more with the song than is any other rock group.

Although no band has had a larger crush on America or has so totally lav- ished itself on every example of Ameri- can funk from T-shirts through Slim Harpo and Buddy Holly lo Los Angeles, they are the one band that America will never—can never—assimilate. America loved the Beatles, gorged on them, and ended by mushing them in muzak. Other groups sing Dylan songs, as they did the Beatles'. But nobody ever recuts a Stones number. The Stones are to popular music what Nathanael West has been to the American novel, only darker, deadlier, more the satanic majesties they claim to be: more a torch than West's thom in the side. Play with the Stones and you play with a tongue of fire.