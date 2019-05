Some recent items across the transom worth reading:

Aaron Renn on federal urban policy;

Mary Newsom chronicles former mayors Manny Diaz and Greg Nickels' thoughts on the contentious relationship between cities and states; and

The Portland Mercury examines the fits and starts of the Rose City's South Waterfront redevelopment--home of the really cool aerial tram.

See also my colleague Bill Frey's analysis of Arizona's demographics as they relate to the state's new immigration law.